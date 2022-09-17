It may be too hot to get into the holiday spirit just yet, but time is not going to stand still just because the temperatures and humidity still scream summer.
Thanksgiving is 68 days away and Christmas Day is just 99 days away. It’s time to start planning.
The experienced home chef is most likely starting to think about what will be served at the family dinner table. The less experienced home chef is most likely thinking about it and already realizing ideas and help are needed.
This year, the Highlands News-Sun is publishing a special section in November to be filled with favorite dishes enjoyed by our readers and staff members. We want to share the stories behind the recipes, as well as pictures and complete details of how to prepare these favorites, some of which have been handed down from generation to generation, we hope.
Do you have a favorite holiday meal or dessert? Do you have a family tradition that you celebrate only during the holidays? If so, we’d like to share them.
“I remember as a child growing up in Illinois our family gatherings at my grandparents home in town. Instead of bringing together the four children, 26 grandchildren and what great-grands had been born at the time, my grandparents would leave the children to celebrate Thanksgiving and Christmas with their own families. We would gather at their house every New Year’s Day,” Executive Editor Romona Washington said.
“Grandma didn’t cook anything that came in a box or prepackaged. She was a farmer’s wife and always cooked from scratch. My favorite dish was her mashed potatoes topped with chicken and homemade noodles. I can still taste it to this day. I’ve tried to replicate it, but no one makes it like she did,” she said.
Stories like this are what we’re hoping to share, and we’re looking for your help.
“Homemade for the Holidays: A Keepsake Recipe Collection” will be filled with delicious recipes and family traditions shared by readers and staff of the Highlands News-Sun. Interested in being a part of this new holiday tradition?
To see your favorite recipe in this special magazine publication is easy.
1. Send your recipe by mail Highlands News-Sun, 321 N. Ridgewood Drive, Sebring, FL 33870; email robert.miller@highlandsnewssun.com or private message the Highlands News-Sun on its Facebook page.
• Remember to include your first and last name, city of residence, phone number, and contact information.
2. All recipes must include at least two photos. You pick what you want to send us.
3. Along with step-by-step instructions, let us know why this is a favorite or important part of your holiday season.