Highlands County is rich in agricultural resources, but those resources require care to ensure long-term sustainability. Shelby Ball, FFA sponsor and agriculture teacher at Avon Park High School is doing her part to nurture the next generation of farmers, ranchers and stewards of the land that we call home.
Ball is a 2014 graduate of Avon Park High School, and in school was active with FFA, holding several leadership roles and receiving a number of honors. After graduating, she attended the University of Florida, receiving her degree in 2017. Her goal had always been to return to her roots, and work to make the same positive influence on students that her mentors had made on her. Ball taught at Avon Park Middle School for two years, and is now in her fifth year of teaching, with the last three as the agriculture teacher and FFA sponsor at Avon Park High.
In just her relatively short time teaching, she has already made a significant impact on students and on the APHS agriculture and FFA programs, and this has not gone unnoticed by FFA officials at the state and national level.
Ball was recently notified that she had been selected to serve as the education coordinator for the National FFA Washington Leadership Conference to be held this summer in Washington, D.C.
The Washington Leadership Conference is a seven-week conference held for FFA members from across the country, with new students arriving each week and staying for a week-long session. This leadership experience immerses students in service-based learning. This learning is based on the pillars of: explore, encourage, advocate and serve.
Each student will leave the conference with a “Living to Serve” plan. This plan is completely designed by the student and focuses on ways they can bring change in their own communities.
Activities throughout the week in D.C. include visiting various museums, memorials, and meeting with their congressional leaders.
As the education coordinator for this event, Ball shared that “I will be tasked with coordinating and working with the adults who bring students to Washington. Additionally, I will assist in managing and coordinating with 14 facilitators who will supervise the students. I am especially grateful for this opportunity to serve in this capacity at a conference that I attended as a student nearly a decade ago.”
Stressing the impact that these activities had on her as a young person, Ball explained, “My middle school ag teacher, Mrs. Kellie Duke, took a small group of us and it was a pivotal experience in my time as an FFA member. I was able to connect with over 200 FFA members from around the country. Some that I still am in touch with.”
She noted that this trip, taken while in school, defined service leadership for her and now in the role of teacher and mentor, she was honored to have been chosen to help create this experience for a new generation of young leaders.
While this is Ball’s first time in this position, it is not her first time on the national stage. Recently she attended the National Association of Agricultural Educators National Convention, a week-long event in New Orleans, at which 700 teachers joined in over 60 workshops aimed at developing teachers in the ag classroom. Ball, in her capacity as a National FFA teacher ambassador, was selected to present a workshop to 30 participants on the various resources available to teachers through National FFA.
In spite of receiving numerous honors, Ball remains focused on her mission to serve the students with whom she works, and she credits those who supported her for the success and impact she has had thus far.
“I am humbled and grateful to be able to serve and represent Highlands County throughout my many endeavors. I am truly a product of this wonderful community and it is one of my greatest honors to be able to teach at the same school that I attended as a student.”