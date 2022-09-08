Russia Ukraine War

Ruins of a psychiatric hospital are seen after the Russian night shelling in Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, early hours of Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2022.

 KOSTIANTYN LIBEROV/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia resumed shelling in the vicinity of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, a local official said Wednesday, a day after the U.N. atomic watchdog agency pressed for the warring sides to carve out a safe zone there to protect against a possible catastrophe.

The city of Nikopol, located on the opposite bank of the Dnieper River from Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, was fired on with rockets and heavy artillery, regional governor Valentyn Reznichenko said.

