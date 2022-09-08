Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. High 86F. ESE winds shifting to SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening giving way to periods of light rain late. Low 77F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.