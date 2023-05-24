Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning. Thunderstorms likely during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 83F. E winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.