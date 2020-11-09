AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman is scheduled to address the Avon Park City Council tonight concerning the Sheriff’s Office’s law enforcement services for the City.
Blackman provides the City Council with annual updates about the calls for service and law enforcement activity within the City.
City Councilman Jim Barnard said he would like to see a change in the City’s contract with the Sheriff’s Office.
“The biggest issue I have is the fact that they have a fixed [annual] increase in the amount Avon Park pays and it is set at 3% and I think that is too much,” he said. “I would rather have it set at maybe the ‘cost of living’ right now.”
Barnard said he believes the Social Security cost-of-living increase this year is 1.6%.
Every year the Sheriff’s Office returns unused funding to the County and this year it was in the amount of $699,000, he noted.
“So almost $700,000 is coming back that they didn’t use, but they want to continue for us to give them an automatic 3% pay increase every year, as well as a $10 a year rental on our property and our building for their northern headquarters, plus $30,000 a year for having them purchase a new vehicle yearly,” Barnard said.
So he wants the increase negotiated each year or temporarily reduced to the cost-of-living adjustment, he said.
Barnard said he hopes to address the issue at today’s Council meeting, but he continues to be in pain from a car accident about two weeks ago that totaled his vehicle.
Aside from his issues with the contract, Barnard voiced his support for the Sheriff’s Office.
“I love Sheriff’s Blackman; I love the men and women of the department, I think they do a great job for the County and for the City of Avon Park,” he said. “But, you have to remember that Sebring and Avon Park have their own police departments and they pay county taxes so we are also paying county taxes to the Sheriff’s Department and we are paying them ‘a million and a half plus dollars’, every year too.
“I do think they deserve what they deserve, but I think that an automatic increase every year is something we need to get away from.”
In a cost saving effort, the City of Avon Park disbanded its police department and approved an agreement with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services within the city limits that started in October 2012.
Many of the former Avon Park Police officers were hired by the Sheriff’s Office at the time of the transition.
The former Avon Park Police Department building became the Sheriff’s Office’s north division headquarters.
In 2019 the City of Avon Park paid the Sheriff’s Office $1.3 million.