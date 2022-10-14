DAVENPORT, Fla. (AP) — Two deputies from neighboring counties were injured in shootings.
In Polk County, a bulletproof vest saved a sheriff’s deputy who was shot in the chest while investigating a report of a family disturbance at a central Florida home, officials said Thursday.
The shooting happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday in Davenport, Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said in video posted on Facebook.
Judd said the suspect, Gabriel Batista, 41, was not at the home when two deputies arrived. They were talking to the victims when Batista came back to the home.
“The suspect drove past two marked patrol cars, got out of his car and confronted my deputies in the front yard,” Judd said.
The sheriff said Batista had his hands behind his back and refused to show them, prompting one deputy to aim a gun at the suspect while the other deputy prepared to use a stun gun on him.
“As soon as we went to tase him, he shot my deputy in the chest,” Judd said. “Fortunately our deputy was wearing a bulletproof vest. The vest saved his life.”
A deputy returned fire, but did not hit Batista, Judd said. Batista fell to the ground, tossed his gun aside and was arrested.
Judd said the deputy was taken to a hospital where he was in “great” condition. He was expected to be released later Thursday, the sheriff said.
Batista will be charged “appropriately,” Judd said.
“Our goal is at upon conviction that he spends the rest of his life in prison for trying to murder my deputy who was simply standing in the gap between good and evil,” the sheriff said.
It was not immediately known whether Batista has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
The sheriff said additional details about the shooting will be released later Thursday.
Earlier this month, Polk County Deputy Blane Lane, 21, was fatally shot while serving a warrant. Investigators believe he was killed by friendly fire from deputies.
On the evening of Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022, Okeechobee law enforcement responded to an accidental shooting within the city limits of Okeechobee involving an off-duty city police detective.
Officer Ramon Liberato of the Okeechobee Police Department was having a get-together with friends at his residence. At some point, the detective showed two friends his gun collection in a separate room away from the get-together.
Witnesses reported the friend took the gun out of the detective’s hand before the officer could clear it. The gun discharged prematurely and a single round was shot into the unidentified friend’s finger.
As the detective was providing first aid to the friend’s gunshot wound, they realized the detective also had been struck in the hip by the same single round fired.
Both gunshot victims were transported to Raulerson Hospital. Since the press release, one of the victims has been released and the other is expected to be released tomorrow. Both are expected to recover fully.
Initial findings are that this was unintentional, and evidence and witness statements look towards the shooting as accidental. The investigation continues.
Information also provided by the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office and Okeechobee Police Department.