Teenager-Fair Death

FILE — Andrew Joseph Jr. sits behind a picture of his deceased son, Andrew Joseph III, at a Black Lives Matter forum at John Germany Library in Tampa, Fla., on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2015. A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of Andrew Joseph III, a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies. The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022.

 LOREN ELLIOTT/TAMPA BAY TIMES via AP

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida sheriff has been ordered by a jury to pay $15 million to the parents of a teenager who died while trying to cross a highway after being kicked out of the state fair by deputies.

The 10-person jury reached its verdict Thursday evening in Tampa federal court in the case of Andrew Joseph III, a Black 14-year-old who was killed on Interstate 4 in 2014 after he was booted from the Florida State Fair following a disturbance involving several teenagers.

