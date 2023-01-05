People Jeremy Renner

Jeremy Renner poses for photographers upon arrival at the UK Fan Screening of the film “Hawkeye,” in London, Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021. Renner is being treated for serious injuries that happened while he was plowing snow. The actor’s representative said Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, that Renner is in critical condition although he is stable.

 VIANNEY LE CAER/INVISION/AP, FILE

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The serious injuries actor Jeremy Renner suffered while using a snow tractor to free a snowbound motorist on a private mountain road near Lake Tahoe appear to be a “tragic accident,” the sheriff in Reno said Tuesday.

The 51-year-old “Avengers” star was seriously hurt when he was run over by his own snowcat after using it to free a vehicle driven by a family member that became stuck in 3 feet (0.9 meters) of fresh mountain snow on New Year’s Day, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said.

