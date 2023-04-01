Highlands County Sheriff's Office

Three new sergeants will provide the City of Avon Park with a sergeant on duty 24/7, according to Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

AVON PARK — Sheriff Paul Blackman provided the City Council with an update on law enforcement activity in the city. He noted that three new sergeants will be working in the city full time providing a sergeant on duty 24/7 in Avon Park.

“Over the weekend we had some more ATV issues going on, so we are in the process of putting together a few details,” he said. “I don’t know why these folks think they can drive these things up and down the hard road and in the city, but we are aware of it.”

