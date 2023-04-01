AVON PARK — Sheriff Paul Blackman provided the City Council with an update on law enforcement activity in the city. He noted that three new sergeants will be working in the city full time providing a sergeant on duty 24/7 in Avon Park.
“Over the weekend we had some more ATV issues going on, so we are in the process of putting together a few details,” he said. “I don’t know why these folks think they can drive these things up and down the hard road and in the city, but we are aware of it.”
Blackman told the council members if any of their constituents call, the Sheriff’s Office is certainly aware of it. He anticipates some resulting arrests.
The Sheriff noted the Real Time Crime Center is now operational and fully staffed and is being used to supplement the law enforcement that is on the street, the deputies and detectives, who are working cases.
“That is going really, really good. We already made a lot of cases using some technology that we have along Highway 27 and that we have along some of the other corridors that go in throughout the Avon Park city limits,” he said.
Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard asked if the Sheriff’s Office had a traffic control unit that is addressing the speeding not only on U.S. 27, but also in other parts of the city?
Blackman replied that his department does not have a unit specifically designated for traffic enforcement, but seeks out grants to pay for overtime for deputies to focus on traffic.
“I have committed to the County Commission that if we can fill up our vacancies, which we have about 15 to 20 vacancies on the law enforcement side ... if we can fill those up, I think I can restructure some of the current squads and create a traffic unit to try to prevent from paying additional funds,” he said.
The hard part is filling those vacant positions, Blackman said. In his nearly 30 years with the department, he doesn’t remember a time when the department was ever full.
When the Sheriff’s Office gets a complaint from a citizen about speeding, some deputies are assigned to that area at particular times for traffic enforcement, he said. The concerns are usually with the morning or afternoon traffic.
Blackman provided statistics, including the numbers for most of the quarter of Jan. 1 through March 23. The quarter ended March 31.
During that period, Avon Park had 4,250 calls for service, 539 written reports, 69 total arrests for the City of Avon Park, 126 citations issued, 586 traffic warnings, 122 traffic accidents, one homicide, 52 domestic disputes, 38 thefts, 25 child abuse cases, 41 disturbances, 22 burglaries, 36 narcotics cases, 36 retail petty thefts.