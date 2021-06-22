AVON PARK — Highlands County Sheriff’s Office detectives want to know who shot a 16-year-old boy and an older man in a parking lot of Castle on Delaney in Avon Park at 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
The teenager, whom the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office did not identify, was airlifted to a trauma center after the shooting at 212 McRae Blvd. He is expected to recover. The second victim, a 21-year-old man, is also expected to recover, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Melissa Kurtz at 863-402-7250 or email detectives@highlandssheriff.org, Anonymous tips can be left via the Sheriff’s Office smartphone app or with Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS. If calling from a mobile phone, hit TIPS, or if online, contact them at www.heartlandcrimestoppers.com.