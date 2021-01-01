AVON PARK — When Highlands County Sheriff Paul Blackman in November provided the Avon Park City Council with an update on the Sheriff’s Office services for the city he also gave notice that the annual bill for those services would be increasing by more than $1 million.
Citing many statistics about the level of calls and services to Avon Park, Blackman gave the council a year to accept the offer.
The City Council didn’t expect Blackman’s take-it-or-leave-it offer and such a large increase in the annual contract, which already had incremental annual increases.
Some council members talked of looking into reestablishing an Avon Park police department, acknowledging the costs would be high. The preferred option would be to work out an agreement with the Sheriff’s Office with a lower increase or phased-in increase because taxes would have to be raised.
Councilwoman Maria Sutherland said Tuesday the only funds the city can use to pay for law enforcement is the general fund. To raise taxes, she explained, council would need a projected amount of how much the taxes can be raised each year and how many years it would take to get to the point that is demanded from the Sheriff’s Office.
Council discussed increasing the fire assessment to lower the general fund contribution to the city’s Fire Department so the general fund money can go toward paying for law enforcement, she said.
There is no such thing as a police assessment, so law enforcement is entirely funded by the general fund, which comes from property taxes, telecommunication, utility and energy taxes, Sutherland explained.
It would be impossible for the city to increase its payment to the Sheriff’s Office by that amount in a year (from about $1.4 million to $2.5 million per year), she said, because Blackman came to the City Council one month after the 2020-21 budget and tax rate were passed.
“We are waiting for city staff to provide us [council] the forecast of what level of tax we are going to have to raise,” Sutherland said.
Since the value of many, if not most, of the houses in Avon Park are below the homestead exception many don’t pay property taxes. As a result, she said, businesses and those who do pay property taxes will be hit with the tax increase to pay for law enforcement.