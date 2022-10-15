SEBRING — Lakeview Memorial Gardens, with the blessing of Bob’s Vets of Highlands County, presented a ceremonial bugle Thursday to the Highland County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard.
Sheriff Paul Blackman and members of the Color Guard accepted the bugle during the weekly breakfast gathering of Bob’s Vets at the Sebring Bob Evans restaurant.
In presenting the bugle, Bob’s Vets of Highlands County President Bob Farabee read a letter of appreciation from himself and Lakeview Memorial Gardens General Manager Gina Smith.
Farabee said, “We would like to express our sincerest gratitude and appreciation for the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Color Guard’s participation in Lakeview Memorial Garden’s Memorial Day ceremony on May 30, 2022.
“Your professionalism and attention to detail brought great honor and respect to our military service men and women. Without your involvement we would not have completed our mission to honor our fallen comrades. Job well done! Our citizens are very grateful to have the support of our Sheriff’s Office and we are in your debt.”
Smith told the Highlands New-Sun that Lakeview Memorial Gardens supplied the bugle to the Honor Guard, which they needed for the events that they do throughout the county and in other counties. The Honor Guard does the Day of Prayer and the Memorial Gardens’ Veterans Day Service and many veterans services, so they needed a bugle, she said.
“My gift to them, for helping me do my Memorial Day Service every year at the cemetery [Lakeview Memorial Gardens], was to get them the bugle that they needed,” she said.
Prior to the presentation, Blackman said it is something they can use in their different deployments throughout the county with the Honor Guard. “It was something we were trying to save up the money to get and this group stepped up and made the donation so we are very, very thankful for that,” Blackman said.
Honor Guard Member Sgt. Dan Danley said the cost of this type of bugle is a little over $600.
“It is a bugle and a recorder so it plays taps and it comes in a nice case. They actually spent some extra money and put a plaque on it to show that is donated by them to the Sheriff’s Office,” he said.
Farabee noted there are 12 Bob’s Vets groups that meet weekly in Bob Evans Restaurants in the state.
It is just a place for veterans to gather and have breakfast together, he said. There are no dues and no membership fees. It helps the individuals stay informed about what is going on in the veteran community.
In November it will be five years since the inception of Bob’s Vets of Highlands County, which meets weekly on Thursday mornings.
According to S & D Consulting, which developed the Ceremonial Bugle with the bugler shortage in mind, Congress passed a law that took effect in January 2000 and allows a recorded version of taps using audio equipment if a live horn player is not available.
The Ceremonial Bugle is a dignified method of playing taps at a military funeral when a live bugler is not available for military funeral ceremonies. It was developed in order to provide a solemn visual image and as an alternative to the playing of a recorded version of taps on a CD/cassette player, according to the company.
With the electronic insert removed, the Ceremonial Bugle can be played like any standard bugle.