Russia Ukraine War

Storks walk in front of harvesters in a wheat field in the village of Zghurivka, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Before the war, Ukraine was seen as the world’s bread basket, exporting 4.5 million tons of agricultural produce a month through its ports. Millions of tons of grain have been stuck due to Russian blockages since February. Under a deal brokered by Turkey and the UN last month, Russia agreed not to target ships in transit, and grain ships started to leave Ukraine as hopes grow for export stability.

 EFREM LUKATSKY/AP PHOTO

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A ship approached Ukraine on Friday to pick up wheat for hungry people in Ethiopia, in the first food delivery to Africa under a U.N.-brokered plan to unblock grain trapped by Russia’s war and bring relief to some of the millions worldwide on the brink of starvation.

For months, fighting and a Russian blockade meant grain produced in Ukraine, known as the world’s breadbasket, piled up in silos, sending food prices sky-high and leading to hunger in Africa, the Middle East and parts of Asia. In recent days, several ships carrying grain have left Ukrainian ports under the new deal — but most of the shipments were of animal feed and went to Turkey or Western Europe.

