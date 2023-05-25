Summer’s here and the school year is coming to a close today. That means graduations of all kinds; from kindergarten to fifth grade and middle schools, kids are moving forward. Arguably, no graduations are more celebrated than high school. Lake Placid High School Class of 2023 participated in the long-standing tradition known as Senior Walk.

Decked out in their caps and gowns, with girls in white and boys in green, the graduating seniors walked the halls of the town’s elementary and middle schools Wednesday morning. Some seniors carried signs decorated with colleges where they will head off to in the fall or the military branch in which they enlisted.

