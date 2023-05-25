Summer’s here and the school year is coming to a close today. That means graduations of all kinds; from kindergarten to fifth grade and middle schools, kids are moving forward. Arguably, no graduations are more celebrated than high school. Lake Placid High School Class of 2023 participated in the long-standing tradition known as Senior Walk.
Decked out in their caps and gowns, with girls in white and boys in green, the graduating seniors walked the halls of the town’s elementary and middle schools Wednesday morning. Some seniors carried signs decorated with colleges where they will head off to in the fall or the military branch in which they enlisted.
At Lake Placid Elementary School, the graduating fifth grade students also took the Senior Walk. They lined up behind the high school students’ wake to receive their praise as they prepare to be sixth graders. The younger students held signs they made in class, congratulating the seniors who have become role models for them.
High-fives were exchanged from the elementary students to the seniors and their fifth grade friends who will be moving to Lake Placid Middle School. Cheers and pats on the backs came from teachers to their former students, who wondered where the time went. Some elementary students even blew bubbles as the seniors and soon-to-be sixth grade students walked by.
Some seniors were able to see their younger siblings at the schools, like Adrian Mojica. Adrian will be heading off to Mars Hill University in North Carolina. He saw his little brother Adian at LPES and was able to give him a hug and have a friend take a photo of the two of them.
“He makes it hard to leave,” Adrian said.
A few teachers had their own kids walking with the seniors. Claire McClellan arrived at LPE with her mom and Graduation Coach Amy McClellan. Together they ran into Claire’s father and School Resource Officer Larry McClellan. Claire’s relative, Clay Akin, also came from Jonesboro, Arkansas. Claire will attend Arkansas State University.
Yvonne Williams is a staff member at LPE who was cheering her own senior Dagen. Rebecca Lipps is a second grade teacher at LPE whose students made a large poster. One senior’s name on the poster was Aurora, the teacher’s daughter. Lipps said she and her class wanted to make the poster for the graduates as thanks because a couple of the seniors volunteered in her class this year.
“This shows the kids where they will be,” LPE Guidance Counselor Vicki Million said. “These kids were here just 7 or 8 years ago.”
Dean A.J. Mobley was clapping as the fifth graders walked by in what amounted to a victory lap.
“My eyes are always wet from allergies,” Mobley joked as the kids strolled by.
The older students are an inspiration for the younger ones, fourth grade teacher Kathy Dehart said.
“In our community we have at-risk students. This gives them a chance to see other young people in the community they may know who have reached that goal,” she said. “It encourages them to see this and keeps them striving. It’s a great tradition.”
Sebring and Avon Park High Schools also had Senior Walks this week.