She didn’t shoot Willie Johnson, Johnson didn’t want to press charges, and her co-defendant – who did shoot Johnson – was sentenced to five years’ probation.
But Naijah Benae Sholtz got 15 years in the shooting of Willie Johnson.
And now, Sholtz wants the Second District Court of Appeal to throw out her guilty plea and abandon her 15-year prison sentence.
It’s a complex story, but in a nutshell, Sholtz claims she pled guilty under duress, her lawyer misled her, and prosecutors broke their side of the deal.
How it startedSholtz and Callahan were caught on security video beating and tussling with Johnson on the ground in Highway Park. As Sholtz holds Johnson down, Callahan retrieves guns from Sholtz’s car and shoots Johnson once in the hip. They were both arrested.
That was in September 2021.
Sholtz pled guilty to attempted murder in the months before her codefendant, Derwin Callahan Jr., went to trial. As part of the plea agreement with prosecutors, Sholtz promised to testify against Callahan at his January 2023 trial. Once they secured her promise, they released her from jail.
Unfortunately, Sholtz backed out of the most important part of the deal just before the trial when she failed to appear to testify against Callahan. That left prosecutors without their key witness against Callahan. As jurors waited downstairs in the courthouse, Callahan pled guilty to lesser charges and was released on five years of probation.
That left Sholtz out in the cold, with prosecutors publicly stating they still had the right to sentence her to 30 years on the attempted murder charge that she had already admitted guilt to the attempted murder of Johnson.
Motion to withdraw pleaSholtz obtained a new lawyer, Lisa C. Janes, who filed a motion to have Sholtz’s guilty plea withdrawn. Janes argued hard for Sholtz, but Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden rejected that motion after a Feb. 27 hearing.
“The court finds that no good cause exists which would allow Sholtz to withdraw her plea,” Cowden wrote in her ruling.
On March 14, Cowden sentenced Sholtz to 15 years for attempted murder of Johnson.
The 22-year-old doting mother of a young child (and newly pregnant), Sholtz let court deputies take her fingerprints before she walked through the side door to the holding cells. If she serves every year of the sentence, she won’t be free until 2037 (roughly).
Headed to appellate courtThat isn’t the end of the story, however.
Sholtz is asking the Second District Court of Appeal to let her withdraw her guilty plea. That will require the court to review and reject Cowden’s ruling.
Defendants can withdraw their guilty pleas if prosecutors violate the plea agreement, the defendant pled guilty involuntarily, or under threat or duress, or there was a sentencing error.
That being said, Sholtz’s appeal is based on several points:
- • Sholtz’s former lawyer misled her when she agreed to plead guilty.
- • Prosecutors promised her five years’ probation in exchange for her testimony against Callahan.
- • Sholtz was in jail, suffering from depression and anxiety, when she pled guilty. In other words, she was under duress when she pled guilty.
Cowden has assigned Sholtz an appellate lawyer and the appeal court is awaiting the documents pertaining to Sholtz’s case.