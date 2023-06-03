Sholtz gets life for killing Corey Love

The man who shot Corey Lee Love to death and injured another man on Lemon Avenue in October 2020 is going away to prison for life.
Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on May 23 sentenced Stephen Craig Sholtz, 30, to life for second degree murder; 30 years for attempted murder of the second man; and 15 years for being a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition. A jury found Sholtz guilty of those charges on March 8. The Highlands News-Sun does not release the name of victims and witnesses.
The injured man, who testified against Sholtz in the March trial, drove from South Carolina to testify against the man he says killed his friend. He stared angrily at Sholtz from the witness stand as he recounted what happened on Oct. 13, 2020. Love and the witness were standing near the rear of the witness’ Ford pickup truck when Sholtz murdered Love, he told the jury.
Estrada sentenced Sholtz as a prison releasee reoffender because he killed Love and shot the second man within three years of getting out of prison. Sholtz, who previously served nine years in prison for attempted murder, was released in 2019.
During a motion for a new trial on May 1, Estrada apparently silenced Sholtz as his defense lawyer, Karen Meeks, argued for a new trial. She asked for a new trial based on several conditions:
- The court limited defense questioning of a witness who allegedly gave different accounts to law enforcement
- The judge should have acquitted Sholtz during the trial because the state failed to prove its case
- The jury’s verdict is contrary to the evidence at trial.
Estrada denied the motion on May 10.
In a May 4 handwritten letter to Estrada, Sholtz attacked Meeks’ effectiveness as a trial attorney, noting she “fell below prevailing professional norms.” He also complained that a juror who had admitted to using his smartphone to look up his criminal record had not been removed. He blamed Meeks, saying she told him it would be better to keep that juror on the panel.
Estrada declares such letters as “legal nullities” because such letters are submitted without the defense lawyer’s participation.
Love’s wife and family attended the trial. They remember Sholtz’s victim as a kind man.
Corey met his wife at Sebring High School and never looked back, said his wife, Yashekima Love. She smiled as she remembered their beginning.
“That was my high school sweetheart,” said Ms. Love, who was married to Corey for 26 years. “We lived a street apart when we were kids, but now we have three kids and two grandkids. He was a family man, a loving man. He liked everybody, he didn’t have any problems with anybody.”