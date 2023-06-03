Sholtz gets life for killing Corey Love

Stephen Craig Sholtz with his lawyer, Karen Meeks, during Sholtz’s trial.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

The man who shot Corey Lee Love to death and injured another man on Lemon Avenue in October 2020 is going away to prison for life.

Circuit Court Judge Peter Estrada on May 23 sentenced Stephen Craig Sholtz, 30, to life for second degree murder; 30 years for attempted murder of the second man; and 15 years for being a felon in possession of a handgun and ammunition. A jury found Sholtz guilty of those charges on March 8. The Highlands News-Sun does not release the name of victims and witnesses.

