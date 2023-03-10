Sholtz trial

Stephen Sholtz and defense lawyer Karen Meeks stand for the entrance of the jury during Florida vs. Stephen Craig Sholtz. The defense rested in the second-degree murder case Wednesday afternoon, clearing the way for closing arguments.

 JOHN GUERRA/STAFF

SEBRING — A childhood friend of Corey Lee Love testified Wednesday that he was less than a foot away when Stephen Craig Sholtz walked up to Love and started firing.

A jury convicted Sholtz of second-degree murder Wednesday in the murder of Love, a father and grandfather.

