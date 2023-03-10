SEBRING — A childhood friend of Corey Lee Love testified Wednesday that he was less than a foot away when Stephen Craig Sholtz walked up to Love and started firing.
A jury convicted Sholtz of second-degree murder Wednesday in the murder of Love, a father and grandfather.
The witness, who drove from South Carolina to testify against the man he says killed his friend, stared angrily at Sholtz from the witness stand as he recounted what happened on Oct. 13, 2020. Love and the witness were standing near the rear of the witness’ Ford pickup truck when Sholtz murdered Love.
“I saw him (Sholtz) walking toward me down the sidewalk, and he came within inches of me,” the witness told Assistant State Attorney Richard Castillo. “He had his left hand in his back pocket and he came around with a gun. Corey was still on his phone.”
Upon seeing the gun, the witness ran along the side of a building on Lemon Avenue to avoid getting shot, but Love was not running with him.
“I heard one shot, a second shot, felt the impact in my buttocks and I stumbled,” the victim told the jury. “I heard another bullet whiz past my ear. Then four or five shots back at the truck. Corey was not with me.”
The witness, no stranger to the streets, had to compose himself on the stand as he continued.
“I turned and saw Corey falling,” he told the jury, his voice breaking.
“Who was right there in front of Corey?” Castillo asked the witness.
“Stephen Sholtz,” he said.
Some members of the Love Family – his wife, brothers, uncle and others were in the courtroom – wept quietly as the witness continued.
“Sholtz stepped up over him and continued to take shots at me, two more,” he said.
Castillo asked the victim: “Is he in the courtroom? The shooter?”
“It was him, in the black shirt,” he said, pointing to Sholtz at the defense table.
When police arrived at the scene, the witness told them he couldn’t identify the shooter. Karen Meeks, Sholtz’s defense lawyer, asked the witness about that.
“At first initial contact, I told them what happened, but not who did it,” he admitted. “I wanted to kill him myself.”
The witness – who has been convicted of drug and marijuana possession, battery, commercial dumping and other non-violent crimes – also sold and trained pit bulls for fighting. A dog fighting case may be the link between Sholtz, Love, and the witness, Meeks told the jury.
“In 2011, the witness and Mr. Love testified against Mr. Reed in a dog fighting case that sent Mr. Reed to prison,” she said.
James Reed, Sholtz’s stepfather, served several years in prison for dogfighting. In the moments before Love’s murder, Reed drove past the victim and Love in his burnt orange pickup truck. The victim watched Reed stop up the street where Sholtz was standing.
Just before Sholtz walked down the sidewalk toward the witness and Love, the witness said, he could see Reed talking to Sholtz through the passenger window. Though he could not hear what was said, the body language raised his suspicions.
“Sholtz had a smirk on his face, was rubbing his hands, nodding his head ‘Yes,’ the witness told the jury.
Sholtz then advanced down the sidewalk.
After considering his decision not to identify Sholtz as the shooter, the witness called Sebring Detective Sgt. Jeff Reinhart the next day and named Sholtz as Love’s killer.
“I had to do right by Corey and his family,” the witness told the jury. “They need justice for him, closure. It would have been selfish (for me to kill him). I contacted Detective Reinhart and came clean.”
Meeks used that change of heart to accuse the witness of being dishonest.
“He told different stories about it all, he tells the police he didn’t have time to turn around and see who was shooting,” Meeks told the jury. “He then tells Reinhart that Sholtz was the shooter. He wasn’t forthcoming.”
She also accused the witness of having alligator tears.
“You didn’t see any water, did you?” she asked the jury.
Other witnesses included Reed, who denied being in the area at the time of the shooting. He also denied telling his stepson to shoot Love.
Stephen J. Nelson, the 10th Judicial Circuit medical examiner, also took the stand. He testified that Love was hit twice by bullets: one grazed his back and the other bullet entered his back, punctured his aorta, then exited.
“The manner of death of homicide, the cause of death was gunshot wound,” Nelson told the jury.