SEBRING — Last minute shopping — it’s part of the holiday season for many who have one or two more gifts to buy along with something special or essential for the holiday dinner table.
T’is the season to be jolly, but this year it’s also a time of social distancing and avoiding crowds. So it’s best to make a list and get in and get out.
When you are on the road, focus on your driving. Drive defensively while being mindful that others may also be caught up in the last-minute shopping rush and thinking about all they need do.
One strategy is to really wait until last minute to shop when everyone else is done shopping, but that gives you less time at home to settle in, start snacking and start singing Christmas carols.
Lynn Gelz of Sebring had a few more gifts to find as she, her daughter and two granddaughters stopped by Lakeshore Mall on Tuesday.
She was looking for gifts for her granddaughters who are 4 and 15 years old, who with their mother, are visiting from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Gelz commented on this difficult time for retailers and the economy as a whole due to the pandemic.
“It is sad to see everything closed up; COVID needs to go away,” she said. “A lot of the economy is gone.”
For those stuck on trying to find that last-minute appropriate gift, don’t forget gift cards (for restaurants, stores and more), which are available at large retailers.
Most stores will be closing early Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day, but CVS Pharmacy will be an option if you need something on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day.
The CVS in Sebring will be open until 10 p.m. Christmas Eve and will be open Christmas Day from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. (the pharmacy will be closed Christmas Day.)
Walgreens (south Sebring) will be open Christmas Eve until 5 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day.
Walmart will be open Christmas Eve from 12 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed on Christmas Day.
Lakeshore Mall will be open Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will be closed Christmas Day.