SEBRING — It’s the encore of holiday shopping — the day after Christmas where the rush is on for 50% savings for next Christmas and to save on things we really want right now.
As predictions go, the day after Christmas ranks as the third biggest shopping day behind Black Friday, which is the busiest day, and Super Saturday (last Saturday before Christmas), which is the second busiest day.
Two Saturdays before Christmas is in fourth-place in sales, behind the day after Christmas.
While there is no sense of urgency to get those last-minute gifts for this year, shoppers on the day after Christmas want to hit the holiday aisles before the selection dwindles in a matter of hours.
A man at the Sebring Walmart attempted to cross the busy front aisle to reach one of the self checkout lines.
After waiting a bit to make a dash between the shoppers, he said, “It’s like U.S. 27 in here.”
A couple of women discussed their shopping “strategy” as they made their way through Walmart.
Christin Saunders had a full shopping cart with a lot of what she was getting earmarked for her “children” — a whole classroom of children. Saunders is a kindergarten teacher at Sun ‘N Lake Elementary School.
“I am a teacher so I go ahead and get stuff for the following year,” she explained. “I do stockings. Each kid in my class gets a stocking every year, so I go and buy stuff for next year.”
Saunders also purchased snacks for snack time at school, and gift wrapping and some stuff for herself.
After Christmas is also a good time to shop for winter clothes, which are sometimes given as gifts. Sweaters, jackets, flannel shirts, etc. are starting to be marked down. With Florida’s short period for winter-like weather, retailers have to unload the winter garb soon.
It is also a good time to get ready for New Year’s Eve and start checking out the Valentine items, which are already on display at many stores.