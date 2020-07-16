SEBRING — Rickey Loy Moskodauz, 59, of Sebring, was arrested Monday after firing a shotgun four times at a family riding ATVs near his property in Sebring.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call Monday evening where the victim said that someone was shooting at the family of four with a shotgun. The family of four, which included a child, were riding their ATVs in the Golf Hammock area when they heard someone shouting at them to get out of the area then heard shots fired in their direction, according to reports.
The victims told deputies in a statement that they heard the spray from the shots hitting water in a mud hole near them. They reported a female voice yell “That’s enough Rick” and a male voice responding telling the woman to shut up, reports said.
Deputies questioned Moskodauz and his wife. Neither would confirm who the female voice may have been or that shots were fired from their residence. Walking the property, deputies found a spent shotgun shell on the ground. Deputies also found a shotgun at poolside in a chair that had similar shells as the spent shell found, reports said.
Once deputies told Moskodauz that they would seek a search warrant, Moskodauz denied trying to shoot the victims or shooting at them. He repeatedly told deputies about his displeasure with ATV riders behind his house, according to reports.
A criminal history search told deputies that Moskodauz had a previous felony conviction for which he failed to register within Highlands County, reports said.
Moskodauz was arrested and taken to the Highlands County Jail and charged with four counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill and one count of misdemeanor convicted felon failure to register.