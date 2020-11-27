SEBRING — Statler Financial Services is gearing up for its annual Shred Day in downtown Sebring. An annual tradition for eight years now, the financial services firm usually hosts its Shred Day just after tax season. “We usually like to do it when the snowbirds are here,” said Phillip Statler, president and founder of Statler Financial Services. Thanks to COVID-19, this year’s event had to be pushed back.
Now scheduled for Friday, Dec. 4, the free shredding event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. behind the Statler Financial Services building at 147 S. Ridgewood Drive in Sebring, entering from Franklin Avenue. Individuals and businesses are welcome to bring their documents to be shredded, but are limited to five boxes each. “It’s always been a community service,” Statler said. “It would be a good service for our clients and the community as a whole. It’s going to allow people to clean out their stuff and not worry about identity theft.”
Unlike previous years, there will be no reason to get out of your car. Statler Financial Services will be set up to take your shredding in a drive-through fashion with people ready to take the boxes out of the trunk of your car or the back of your truck, limiting contact and adhering to social distancing.
Statler Financial Services aren’t just shredding old paperwork this year either. The firm will be collecting food donations for the New Testament Mission, 604 Lemon Ave. in Sebring. While you are welcome to drop off your donations during Shred Day, Statler Financial Services will accept them at their office during regular business hours now through the day of the event.
Statler Financial Services is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. For more information, contact the team at 863-382-0037.