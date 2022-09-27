SEBRING — Sebring High School Band will be hosting its very own music festival, “Heartland Marching Festival”. This event will bring together high school marching bands in the Heartland to showcase their marching programs and connect with fellow musicians. Many of these bands do not have the opportunity to attend the marching season competitions.

The goal of this event is to create a “competition experience” for these schools. Four Heartland schools, including Sebring, are registered to participate. Around 200-300 musicians are expected to attend.

