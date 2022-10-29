SEBRING — Sebring High School Band will be hosting its very own music festival, “Heartland Marching Festival”. This event will bring together high school marching bands in the Heartland to showcase their marching programs and connect with fellow musicians. Many of these bands do not have the opportunity to attend the marching season competitions.

The festival was originally scheduled for Oct. 1, but was rescheduled thanks to Hurricane Ian’s sweep across the county. The event will now take place Saturday, Nov. 12.

Recommended for you