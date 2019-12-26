SEBRING — The Sebring High School Varsity Choir has set its sights on traveling to New York City to perform at Carnegie Hall in March or April.
At its meeting on Jan. 7, The School Board of Highlands County will vote on approval of the out-of-state travel for the choir.
The choir has been invited based on its past performances, according to a letter from Sebring High Choral Director Christi Hagen. This year they are only offering two dates at Carnegie Hall.
Hagen explained that Dr. Andre Thomas, past choral director at Florida State University, will be the choral conductor of the festival in March. The Sebring High choir has performed with him for several years.
“We have been informed that because of the limited performances, the two dates will fill up very quickly,” she said. “By submitting an application and deposit now, we can lock in the 2020 price, secure our spot and receive an additional discount.
“Next year we will have a large group of students that went on the trip in 2019 and they are interested in returning to perform again, along with the new varsity students.
“We estimate about 36 students and 12 adults to travel,” she stated. “This would be our 13th trip since 1997 with the WorldStrides company.”
The students raise the money to pay for their trip, Hagen noted. “The community has been very generous in their support of the choir’s participation in this great honor.”