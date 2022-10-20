SHS Homecoming Parade

 COURTESY PHOTO

SEBRING — The Sebring High School has been approved to hold their annual “Homecoming Parade” on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. through approximately 10:30 a.m.

There will be intermittent roadblocks (closures) associated with this event that will limit or delay vehicular traffic in the Downtown Sebring area. Due to these closures there will be traffic delays during the passage of the parade participants on the parade route, both inbound from the Sebring High School to the Sebring Middle School and back outbound on the same route.

