SEBRING — The Sebring High School has been approved to hold their annual “Homecoming Parade” on Thursday, Oct. 20 from 9:30 a.m. through approximately 10:30 a.m.
There will be intermittent roadblocks (closures) associated with this event that will limit or delay vehicular traffic in the Downtown Sebring area. Due to these closures there will be traffic delays during the passage of the parade participants on the parade route, both inbound from the Sebring High School to the Sebring Middle School and back outbound on the same route.
Since this parade is relatively short in duration, there will not be any established detours set up during this event; however, there will be police officer directed traffic control throughout this parade route for the duration of the event.
The following roads will experience temporary closures in conjunction with this event. At approximately 9:30 a.m.: South Commerce Avenue at Sebring Parkway; South Commerce Avenue to South Pine Street; South Commerce Avenue at McClain Lane; South Commerce Avenue at South Eucalyptus Street; South Commerce Avenue at South Orange Street; South Commerce at South Pine Street; South Pine Street at Fernleaf Avenue; South Pine Street at Rose Avenue; South Pine Street at Nasturtium Avenue; North/South Pine Street at East Center Avenue; North Pine Street at Lemon Avenue.
All above road closures will be reopened by 10:30 a.m.
Included with this notice, you’ll find a map outlining the route for this event as described above. All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions may be directed to Principal Kim Irvin of the Sebring High School at 863-385-3514.