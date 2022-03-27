SEBRING — With dedicated teachers and students seeking challenging and creative studies, the School Board of Highlands County’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme is finishing up its 12th year at Sebring High School and its 10th year of graduates in the Class of 2022.
In September 2011 Sebring High IB Coordinator JoAnna Cochlin said some people think IB is a fad that will go away in a couple of years. IB didn’t go away and neither did Cochlin and many of the original IB teachers at Sebring High.
“We are particularly proud of the number of National Merit Scholarship contenders we have had since the beginning of our programme, the high pass rates, and the number of highly competitive colleges students have been accepted into,” Cochlin said recently.
Since 2012, the IB Programme has had 12 National Merit Scholarship contenders, which included six National Merit Scholarship finalists, four semi-finalists and two National Merit Scholarship recipients.
The programme has had an 87% IB subject exams passing rate and 85% earned IB diplomas.
Universities that have accepted Sebring High IB students include Harvard, Yale, Rice, Penn State and Emory.
“These numbers are a testament to the strength of our curriculum, the effectiveness of SHS Pre-IB and IB teachers, and of course, the hard work of our ambitious students,” Cochlin said.
There was no record of National Merit Scholarship contenders before the IB Programme was offered at Sebring High School, she noted.
IB teacher Julie Giordano said, “The IB Programme at Sebring High School is very proud of the contributions that our IB students make to our community. Every year they spend hundreds of hours in community service, from cleaning up Lake Jackson with the Rotary Club to volunteering in nursing homes and hospitals.”
The 10 years of IB graduates are now contributing to the excellence of the professions they have chosen in fields such as medicine, law, engineering and education, she noted.
For example, some of the students who have returned home to the community are Kaylee Tuck, who represents Highlands County as state representative in Tallahassee; Justin Smith as an aerospace engineer for Lockwood Aircraft, Sarah Beth Rogers as the Children’s Advocacy Center manager, Jake Hitt as a sports journalist, and Alicia Brake, who is currently teaching IB Spanish at Sebring High School.
“Those of us who teach in the IB Programme greatly appreciate the generous support of the community over the years and cherish the opportunity to develop the youth of Highlands County into life-long learners,” Giordano said.
Art teacher Steve Van Dam said, “I love having the opportunity to teach IB art and have incorporated many of the practices into all of my classes. IB art takes in any student with art experience or not and helps them find their creative path that enhances the other classes and their life.”
Not only are the students learning different mediums, time periods in art, technique and style but also how to use their right brain and expand upon the higher order of thinking skills so important to whatever they do in their life, he said.
IB teacher Adrienne Cochran said, “I teach Theory of Knowledge, which is a course that asks students to explore what they know and how they know it. It is connected to their academic classes, teaching them to analyze what they are learning from different perspectives and how those subjects connect to each other.
”So, I like how I.B. wants students to realize how interconnected their learning actually is. Also, many of our courses are two year courses, so we have the opportunity to delve deeply into our subject areas, while also creating a strong rapport with our students. IB students build a resilient support system during their two years in the program which continues well beyond graduation.”
Cochlin said, “The IB Programme lost quite a few students during the pandemic as we didn’t have affordable online options in the 11th and 12th-grade IB courses. Since IB classes are two years in length, we are still seeing that impact on our enrollment.”
The IB Programme has not had a fundraising banquet in three years, but AdventHealth Sebring has continued to be a loyal supporter – since 2008 – of the programme, Cochlin noted.
Some of the original teachers remain: Carolyn Campbell, Adrienne Cochran, Julie Giordano, Brittany Leach, Regina McCowan, Dr. Jesslin Preston, Venessa Sinness, Steve Van Dam, and Ruth Van der Kaay.
Some of the new stars added include: Amy Bubb, Michael Harris, Angela Mann, Amanda Muncy, Matt Drury and Alicia Brake.
Based in Geneva, Switzerland, International Baccalaureate is a nonprofit educational foundation founded in 1968 with three programs for students aged 3-19. In the United States there are 956 schools offering the IB Diploma Programme.
According to IB, its programs help the students develop the intellectual, personal, emotional and social skills to live, learn and work in a rapidly globalizing world.