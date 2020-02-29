SEBRING — The Inaugural Champion for Children Youth Awards celebrated the community service of its 16 finalists at the Circle Theatre, Sebring, on Thursday where Sebring High School senior Arieli Montalvo was named the 2020 Youth Champion for Children.
Special recognition went to Lake Country Elementary School fifth-grader Griffin von Merveldt for his efforts as an elementary student and Hillcrest Academy Free School seventh-grader Lyric Moore for her efforts as a middle school student.
The event was presented by the School Board of Highlands County and the Champion for Children Foundation.
Champion for Children CEO Carissa Marine said some of the finalists where nominated by multiple individuals.
The finalists chose to take action and sacrifice their own time to help others, she said.
Heartland Educational Consortium AVID Coordinator John Varady said the community is blessed with individuals who go above and beyond.
After being named the Youth Champion for Children, Arieli said, “It is a huge honor and I am blessed beyond words to actually receive this award.”
After high school she plans to attend Florida Gulf Coast University to major in forensics.
Sebring High Principal Kim Ervin said, “It couldn’t have been awarded to a better person, a better young lady. She is absolutely wonderful and contributes so much to our school and to our community. She is very deserving.”
After the conclusion of the proceedings, Varady said, “It was a fantastic event. We have amazing young people in our communities and we see their work every day. We are honored to be able to honor them.
“We hope to nurture them along because we know that this generation is going to be the next generation of adults who work to serve others and make Highlands County such a great place to live.”
According to the Youth Awards, Arieli Montalvo is well known for her role on the Peer Leadership Team where she helps fellow students navigate the college application and financial aid process.
Arieli is known for her dedication and strong work ethic through involvement in various clubs and organizations, such as National Honor Society and the IB program. She was formerly involved in sports, but chose to give them up in order to get a job to be able to help support her single mom as well as to save for college.
Arieli sets an example for her peers and encourages them as she models how to overcome obstacles in order to achieve their dreams.
Griffin von Merveldt is actively involved in his church, community and school. He began volunteering with his family, who volunteers often. He has helped his church with events like the teacher appreciation luncheon and fall festival. He enjoys doing visitations with his dad. Griffin really enjoys helping other kids, especially those with special needs.
Lyric Moore is an active volunteer through her community. A speech she made for the Tropicana Speech Contest on the topic of the impact of art on mental health evolved into one of her biggest accomplishments, the #artforhappyminds project.
Lyric has also lent numerous hours of service to others through 4-H, Heartland Core Wellness, and Highlands Lakeside Theatre, in addition to other church and community service.