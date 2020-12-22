SEBRING — In a challenging year, Sebring High School students were up to the challenge to help in the community and to also provide support to some in the armed forces.
“This year our students have less opportunity to get involved with the community, but SHS students still found ways to make a positive impact,” said Jo Anna Cochlin, Sebring High International Baccalaureate Diploma programme coordinator.
Serena Thompson, a junior in the IB Programme, led a campaign to collect goods for Christmas packages being sent by the Forgotten Soldiers Outreach Program to soldiers serving abroad.
Sebring High students donated more than 200 letters and 100 items in the effort.
In October 2003, Forgotten Soldiers Outreach was created to help send that little bit of home to the troops. Service members were provided with much needed care items, as well as letters of encouragement, according to its founder and executive director, Lynelle Chauncey Zelnar.
In another effort of giving, SHS students wrote 300 Christmas cards and letters for some residents of local nursing homes. This was part of a pen pal program initiated earlier this year for students/residents by three students, Brooklyn Coke, Vinay Krishnadas and Kyria Wickham.
The Key Club’s Toys and Joys Christmas Gift Tournament was able to donate 334 new and gently used toys to the Boys and Girls Club.
The National FFA Organization (formerly Future Farmers of America), Student Government Association, Mu Alpha Theta, IB Programme, Key Club, National Honor Society, and Advancement Via Individual Determination participated.
Also, NHS sponsored a food drive that collected four grocery carts full of food for The Salvation Army and Big Brothers and Big Sisters, and participated in Project Angel Card (sending Christmas cards to shut ins).