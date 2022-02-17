SEBRING — For the 21st year in a row, Sebring High School (SHS) will host Soup Up the Arts on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 4:30-7 p.m. in the Sebring High School Cafeteria. Tickets are for sale and can be purchased through an Art Club member or by calling Steve VanDam or Kristy Harris in the Art Department at SHS at 863-471-5500.
“We are so excited to be back in the Cafeteria this year! Our students have been working really hard to bring ‘Worlds of Myth and Magic’ to life for this years’ Soup Up the Arts. You will feel like you have stepped into a fairytale book when you walk through our doors. Our club has been working for months on decorations and costumes that will really make this event a fun and unique experience for kids of all ages!” said Kristy Harris, Art Teacher at SHS.
Adult tickets are $15 and Child tickets are $10 and all tickets include a choice of soup, bread, dessert and a drink that have been donated by area restaurants and catering companies. Tickets also include ceramic bowls custom made by art club students. You can choose to purchase a bowl upgrade for an additional fee. Take-out options will be available through an outside kiosk area. Soup Up the Arts attendees will enjoy live performances, demonstrations, student area, a kids activity and silent auction!
“We can continue to make a difference in the lives of families right here in Highlands County because of the amazing support we receive from our little community. A little community with a great BIG heart is why we have been able to raise more than $250,000 in 21 years of Soup Up the Arts. Our families that we are helping this year have all been significantly affected by childhood cancer and really need some extra financial assistance. We are happy to be able to host this event and help these families worry a little less.” said Steve VanDam, SHS Art Teacher.
Proceeds from this years’ Soup up the Arts will help to offset medical costs for local families: Richardson, Taylor and Henderson. For more information, please check out the SHS Art Department Facebook page, plus check out photos of the Art Club and National Art Honor Society students hard at work, student artwork and a sneak peek at the Silent Auction items! Questions? Email Steve VanDam at vandams@highlands.k12.fl.us or Kristy Harris at harrisk@highlands.k12.fl.us.