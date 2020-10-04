SEBRING — The sidewalk project on Thunderbird Road is making headway toward completion. Beginning Monday, Oct. 5, county crews will begin work on the project, which will extend and connect the sidewalk that currently ends at Comet Terrace all the way to Cougar Boulevard.
The Highlands County Engineering Department applied for Local Agency Program funding, which is a delivery mechanism for federally funded projects. This project is fully funded by the Federal Highway Administration with the funds being administered by the Florida Department of Transportation.
The project cost is $648,789.28 and the contractor is Excavation Point Inc., with the Board of County Commissioners executing the agreement at its Sept. 1 board meeting.
The project is expected to take 150 calendar days. For more information, call 863-402-6877.
