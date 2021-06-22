SEBRING — The removal of signal poles at the DeSoto Road-Sebring Parkway intersection will require portions of DeSoto Road to be shut down for a period of time over two days (Wednesday-Thursday, June 23-24) this week. The road shutdown will be done one side at a time with work expected to take a few hours on each side of the intersection. The east side of DeSoto Road will be closed first, then the west side.
Flaggers will be present. Motorists should please use caution in the area and follow all flagger directions and posted detours.
DeSoto Road closure east of Sebring Parkway:
Traffic normally traveling eastbound on DeSoto Road heading toward Sebring Parkway will need to detour when the intersection is closed.
Go west on DeSoto Road.
Turn right on DeSoto City Road.
Turn right on Raley Road to U.S. 27.
DeSoto Road closure west of Sebring Parkway:
Traffic normally traveling westbound on DeSoto Road heading toward Sebring Parkway will need to detour when the intersection is closed.
Turn right on Medical Way.
Turn right on Sebring Parkway.