Venice, FL (34285)

Today

Isolated thunderstorms this morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. High 86F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 74F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.