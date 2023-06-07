What is Juneteenth?

Juneteenth is a federal holiday celebrated on June 19th that commemorates the freedom of African Americans from slavery in the United States. Also referred to as “the second Independence Day”, Juneteenth is an acknowledgment that while our country was founded on July 4th, the full rights of being a U.S. citizen were not extended to everyone at that time. Juneteenth originated in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers led by Major General Gordon Granger announced that all slaves were now free. Many people associate the end of slavery with Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation which went into effect on January 1, 1863, during the Civil War. The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order that changed the legal status of the approximately four million enslaved people in the Confederacy to “free”. However, given the turbulence of the war, this executive order could not be enforced and it took another two and half years for all slaves to be freed.

