Everglades Restoration

Storm clouds in November 2021 form over the Florida Everglades which faced an environmental storm caused by pollution and man’s interference with the ecosystem.

 PHIL SANDLIN/AP PHOTO, FILE

MIAMI (AP) — After decades of planning and pleading for political support and dollars to restore the Everglades, there are growing signs that the massive multibillion-dollar effort is beginning to “get the water right.”

That’s long been the measure of success for the federal and state agencies tasked with the job. The goal sounds deceptively simple but is immensely complicated, requiring not just sending more water through the parched southern Everglades and into Florida Bay but ensuring that bordering communities aren’t flooded in the process.

Recommended for you