TALLAHASSEE — Eric Silagy, chairman, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light and a prominent figure in state political and business circles, will step down next month as head of the utility, the company announced Wednesday.

John Ketchum, chairman, president, and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy, FPL’s parent company, will become chairman of FPL on Feb. 15. Armando Pimentel, a former president and chief executive officer of NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy, will become FPL president and CEO.

Recommended for you