Malaysia Singapore Execution

In this image taken and provided by Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network, members of Anti-Death Penalty Asia Network (ADPAN) hold candle outside Singapore Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Wednesday, April 26, 2023. Singapore on Wednesday executed a man accused of coordinating a cannabis delivery, despite pleas for clemency from his family and protests from activists that he was convicted on weak evidence.

 ANTI-DEATH PENALTY ASIA NETWORK (ADPAN) via AP

HONG KONG (AP) — Singapore on Wednesday executed a man accused of coordinating a cannabis delivery, despite pleas for clemency from his family and protests from activists that he was convicted on weak evidence.

Tangaraju Suppiah, 46, was sentenced to death in 2018 for abetting the trafficking of 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cannabis. Under Singapore laws, trafficking more than 500 grams of cannabis may result in the death penalty.

