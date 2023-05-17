The Rotary Club of Highlands County has been approved to hold an event titled Sippin’ On The Circle on Saturday, May 20 from 2-8 p.m. There will be state and local road closures as well as parking restrictions associated with this event.
On Saturday, May 20 at 7 a.m.:
North Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be closed from North Mango Street to Circle Park Drive; South Ridgewood Drive (SR 17) will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; North Commerce Avenue will be closed from Pomegranate Avenue to Circle Park Drive; East Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; West Center Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; South Commerce Avenue will be closed from Wall Street to Circle Park Drive; Circle Park Drive will be closed.
All above road closures will be reopened by 11 p.m. on Saturday, May 20.
A northbound and southbound detour will be established so that vehicles traveling on State Road 17 (North/South Ridgewood Drive and Circle Park Drive) will be able to circumvent the event area.
All questions relating to this road closure may be directed to Tommy Haralson of the Sebring Police Department by email at tommyharalson@mysebring.com or by telephone at 863-471-5108. Event related questions should be directed to John Pepper of the Rotary Club of Highlands County at 863-381-2689.