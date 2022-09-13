SEBRING — Sitework is in progress for a new RV/mobile home park on 90 acres off the Panther Parkway and Beacon Avenue with a portion of the property on Little Red Water Lake.
Century Companies, Lakeland, plans to develop its first new community since 2007 on three parcels along Beacon Avenue.
A division of the company operates 15 RV/mobile home parks, many in Winter Haven, also in Lakeland, Lake Wales, Mulberry, as well as Whisper Lake in Sebring.
At a January 2021 Sebring City Council meeting, Bill Dross, with Century Companies of Lakeland, said the company’s retirement parks have full amenities including clubhouse, pool and shuffleboard courts.
At that meeting, the Sebring City Council approved a wastewater utility project agreement with Century Companies. The city already had water service just south of the proposed community, which is outside the city limits, but the city’s wastewater line needed to be extended about 1,800 feet to service the community.
Sebring Utilities Director Bob Boggus said Monday the sewer force main work has been completed so the new park can be tied into the city’s sewer system. Site work is underway at the location now.
The properties were purchased about a year and half ago under two LLC companies connected with the RV/mobile home park division of Century Companies called CRF Communities.
Sebring RV LLC owns 15.46 acres at 2650 Beacon Avenue and 16.10 acres to the west and adjacent of that Beacon Avenue property.
Sebring MHP LLC owns 60.05 acres at 2534 Beacon Avenue, which is to the west of the other properties and has a portion of the property very close to the Panther Parkway.
All three parcels have frontage on Little Red Water Lake.
The total purchase price of the three properties was $3,681,500.
At the January 2021 council meeting, Dross said, “We have been looking for years to do a new project and Sebring is in our target area. We love the area. It is a great retirement market.
“When we saw the property and the new road going in it really piqued our interest. It is a great location and Sebring is a good market for what we do.”
He said it will take 10 or 12 months for construction after acquiring the properties.
The plan is to sell 60 homes a year and with 330 lots it will take five or six years for total buildout, Dross said.