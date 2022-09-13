RV/mobile home park build

Sitework for a new RV/mobile home park is underway on 91.61 acres off the Panther Parkway and Beacon Avenue.

 MARC VALERO/STAFF

SEBRING — Sitework is in progress for a new RV/mobile home park on 90 acres off the Panther Parkway and Beacon Avenue with a portion of the property on Little Red Water Lake.

Century Companies, Lakeland, plans to develop its first new community since 2007 on three parcels along Beacon Avenue.

