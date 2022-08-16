Amusement Park Shooting

Emergency vehicles are shown in the parking lot of Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill., Sunday night, Aug. 14, 2022. Three people were injured in a shooting in the parking lot that sent visitors scrambling for safety, authorities said.

 KAITLIN WASHBURN/CHICAGO SUN-TIMES via AP

GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Three people were injured in a shooting outside a Chicago-area amusement park’s entrance that sent visitors scrambling for safety and prompted the park to close early, authorities said.

Officers responded about 7:50 p.m. Sunday after 911 calls reporting shots fired at Six Flags Great America, about 45 miles (72 kilometers) north of Chicago, the Gurnee Police Department said.

