BARTOW — Of the 85 suspects arrested in the two-year-long multi-agency investigation that was revealed Friday by Polk County Sheriff’s office, there were six men identified as six ring leaders of the organization. Those men identified by the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force are:
- Demarcus Terrell Jefferson, 32. On Sept. 13, 2020, Jefferson allegedly crashed his 2015 Kia Optima into the Marathon gas station on Havendale Boulevard in Winter Haven, killing a male customer inside. He has been charged with DUI manslaughter and his criminal case is still pending. Detectives received information that Jefferson and other family members were involved in smuggling large amounts of methamphetamine through the airlines in checked luggage on domestic flights from California. Detectives made multiple undercover drug purchases at his home, 2073 9th Lane NE in Winter Haven.
- Dwayne Kenneth Stackhouse Sr., 39. Stackhouse was allegedly identified as a large scale cocaine supplier in the central Florida area. On April 20, 2022, detectives conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 27 in Davenport as Stackhouse was traveling from Orlando. They seized one kilogram of cocaine that was concealed inside a leather zippered Bible case. Detectives also executed a search warrant at his residence, 160 Serenity Blvd. Apt #202 in Lake Wales, where they found another pound of cocaine, marijuana, $13,000 cash, and a firearm. He was charged with trafficking in cocaine, possession of a vehicle for drug trafficking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of drug paraphernalia. They arrested his partner, Vicente Carranza-Basanta, the same day. Stackhouse was released from jail on May 31, 2022, after posting bond in the amount of $116,250, and a GPS ankle monitor was placed on him.
- Abadosh McKenzie, 41. McKenzie was identified as a counterfeit fentanyl pill supplier, as well as a supplier of methamphetamine, MDMA, and marijuana. He lives in Riverview but conducts undercover drug sales in Winter Haven. On Sept. 14, 2021, McKenzie attempted to flee from undercover detectives but crashed his vehicle. He was taken into custody but released from jail two days later after posting bond. He was re-arrested on warrants on Sept. 20, 2021. During this investigation, he was arrested on June 1, 2022, and charged with trafficking in fentanyl.
- Lenard Henderson, 42. He was identified as a ring leader in the drug trafficking organization, as a large-scale cocaine supplier. PCSO said several suspects who were arrested obtained their narcotics from Henderson. He was arrested on Aug. 16, 2022, and charged with 25 counts conspiracy to sell cocaine, conspiracy to sell marijuana, conspiracy to purchase marijuana, and use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony. He was released from jail after posting $24,500 bond.
- Javarius Samuel, 31. On Aug. 5, 2022, detectives in Fresno served a search warrant on his residence there, and seized 68 pounds of marijuana, 109 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of cocaine, three firearms, and $45,000 cash. The same day, detectives conducted a traffic stop and arrested Samuel on his two active warrants here in Florida – he has allegedly been using a forged Georgia driver’s license, with which he used to evade law enforcement and travel back and forth from Florida to California. They served a search warrant at his Davenport address (928 Brooklet Drive) and seized two loaded black AK-47 pistols, which were out in plain view and in a home with six children. He was arrested and charged with conspiracy to traffic in Fentanyl, conspiracy to traffic in heroin, conspiracy to sell marijuana, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a fictitious driver’s license, felony battery, use of a two-way communication device to commit a felony, and three counts of probation violation. He is being held on no bond.
- Darmonte Munson, AKA D-Money, AKA Money, 30. On Aug. 16, 2022, detectives served a search warrant at 2245 5th Street NE in Winter Haven, one of his known residences. Large amounts of illegal narcotics were seized, along with scales and paraphernalia, and two firearms — a 12-gauge shotgun and a 9mm handgun. The drugs seized were: 551 MDMA pills; 86 grams of methamphetamine; six hydrocodone pills; 51.97 grams of cocaine; 2,492 grams of marijuana; and 53 oxycodone pills. He was taken into custody and charged with trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in MDMA, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana resin, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of oxycodone, possession of hydrocodone, maintaining a structure for drug trafficking, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released from jail on Aug. 18, 2022, after posting bond in the amount of $119,500.