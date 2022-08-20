BARTOW — Of the 85 suspects arrested in the two-year-long multi-agency investigation that was revealed Friday by Polk County Sheriff’s office, there were six men identified as six ring leaders of the organization. Those men identified by the Central Florida High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area task force are:

- Demarcus Terrell Jefferson, 32. On Sept. 13, 2020, Jefferson allegedly crashed his 2015 Kia Optima into the Marathon gas station on Havendale Boulevard in Winter Haven, killing a male customer inside. He has been charged with DUI manslaughter and his criminal case is still pending. Detectives received information that Jefferson and other family members were involved in smuggling large amounts of methamphetamine through the airlines in checked luggage on domestic flights from California. Detectives made multiple undercover drug purchases at his home, 2073 9th Lane NE in Winter Haven.

