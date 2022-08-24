Russia Ukraine War Kyiv's Aftermath

Danyk Rak, 12, stands with his grandmother Nina on the debris of their house destroyed by Russian forces’ shelling in the village of Novoselivka, near Chernihiv, Ukraine, April 13, 2022. Danyk’s family home was destroyed and his mother seriously wounded as Russian forces bombarded Kyiv’s suburbs and surrounding towns in a failed effort to seize the capital.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/AP PHOTO, FILE

CHERNIHIV, Ukraine (AP) — Danyk Rak enjoys riding his bike, playing soccer and quiet moments with the family’s short-legged dog and two white cats, Pushuna and Lizun.

But at age 12, his childhood has been abruptly cut short. His family’s home was destroyed and his mother seriously wounded as Russian forces bombarded Kyiv’s suburbs and surrounding towns in a failed effort to seize the capital.

