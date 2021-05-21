SEBRING — Roilan Moreira Valdes, 36, of Hialeah and Luis Rajiv Pulido Robaina, 33, of Miami, were arrested early Wednesday morning after a gas station attendant called law enforcement about two men who appeared to be manipulating a gas pump which sounded the alarm.
Deputies with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Mobil Gas Station at U.S. 27 South and U.S. 98 just before 2 a.m. Wednesdayfor a suspicious vehicle/person complaint. The attendant advised deputies that the two suspects were at pump six and appeared to be manipulating it in a way that caused the alarm to go off. One suspect was seen wearing a mask, later identified as Moreira Valdes. The attendant provided deputies with the license plate of the vehicle and a description of the vehicle and the two men, according to reports.
A short time later, deputies located the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 27 just south of Skipper Road. As the vehicle pulled into the South Gate Shopping Center, a paper surgical mask was discarded out of the passenger side window. Once the vehicle came to a stop, an orange item was thrown from the passenger side of the vehicle. The item turned out to be an orange rubber glove that contained 42 gift cards and another mask. After the stop, deputies retrieved a bag near some U-Haul trucks that the suspects had passed as they entered the shopping center. The bag contained five credit card skimmers and several miscellaneous tools, reports said.
Moreira Valdes (driver) and Pulido Robaina (passenger) were detained on suspicion of burglary and a probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Deputies found two gift cards on the driver’s seat and five more gift cards in Moreira Valdes’ wallet, according to reports.
Once back at the Sheriff’s Office, deputies attempted to authenticate the gift cards and found them all to be counterfeit and contained the personal identification information of 49 victims. Due to Moreira Valdes wearing a mask during the commission of the charged crimes, “each of the charges are enhanced by one degree,” reports said.
Pulido Robaina and Moreira Valdes were charged with five felony counts of possession of a skimmer device, 49 felony counts of possession of counterfeit credit cards, 49 felony counts of possession of another person’s ID without consent, one felony count of tampering with or fabricating evidence, one felony count of trafficking in counterfeit credit cards, one felony count of burglary, one felony count of possession of burglary tools and one felony count of unlawful possession of five or more IDs.
Both men were booked into the Highlands County Jail each with a $562,000 bond.