When at first you don’t succeed, try counting the skinks again.

Lake Placid residents and other drivers who use State Road 70 likely have noticed the small white signs on the side of the road that read, “FDOT Wildlife Study.” The signs – as well as a straight line of square plywood – line the shoulder of SR 70 from Placid Lakes Boulevard, across U.S. 27 and eastward to County Road 29.

