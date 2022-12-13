Mississippi Execution Victim's Family

Wanda Farris sits beside a picture of her daughter, 16-year-old Leesa Gray, that hangs inside Comer’s Restaurant in Dorsey Miss.

 THOMAS WELLS/THE NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI DAILY JOURNAL via AP

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Leesa Gray was a 16-year-old girl who found joy in her church youth group, sang in the school chorus and quietly stood up for teenagers who were bullied by their peers, according to friends and family.

“She was pretty happy-go-lucky, always smiling,” recalled Leesa’s mother, Wanda Farris. “That’s what I most remember her by, is her smile. She loved life and she was a good Christian girl.”

