BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A sleeping 12-year-old girl was killed before dawn Wednesday when shots were fired into her Birmingham home, the city’s mayor said.

The Birmingham Police Department said the shooting was reported shortly before 2 a.m. Officers responded to a report of a person shot. A 12-year-old child had been struck by gunfire, and firefighters pronounced her dead on the scene, police said. Police Sgt. Monica Law said that it appeared to be a drive-by shooting.

