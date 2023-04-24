Election 2024 Michigan House

House Homeland Security Committee member Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., asks a question during a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on “Worldwide Threats to the Homeland” at the Capitol in Washington, Nov. 15, 2022.

 MARIAM KUHAIB/AP PHOTO, FILE

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — When U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin announced plans to run for a critical Senate seat in Michigan, many Democrats were pleased.

The three-term Lansing-area congresswoman was among the stars of last year’s midterm election, handily winning one of the nation’s most expensive contests. Her victory has largely dissuaded other prominent Democrats from challenging her for the Senate nomination and so far, no high-profile Republican has stepped forward.

