SEBRING — Around 2007 there were five houses built off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, but with the 2008 real estate bust the Curry Street development ended with no paved road and no utility service leaving the houses uninhabitable and vacant.
At a recent Sebring City Council meeting, Adriana Fernandez said she was trying to find a solution to the problem she has with Curry Street. She wants to live in the house she purchased recently.
Council President Tom Dettman explained that Curry Street is a development that was approved by the city Building Department many years ago, which has five structures (houses). The issue at hand is there are no streets.
After meeting with City Attorney Bob Swaine on Nov. 14, Fernandez met with the owner of nine of the Curry Street lots in hopes of finding a solution, but to no avail.
Fernandez said she has owned the property for a few months. Before purchasing the house, she was told she could get utility service hooked up to it. She noted it would cost her $7,000 to have Duke Energy extend its service to her house.
“There are five houses; complete houses for years and years and nobody can live in any of them,” she said.
But, since there is no road to the houses she cannot get a certificate of occupancy from the city.
City staff has identified four options for the Curry Street issue, according to council agenda item:
• Do nothing. This option does not offer a solution to the problem and maintains the status quo.
• Have the city front the cost of engineering, permitting and construction of Curry Street and place a special assessment on each lot owner in an attempt to recover the costs.
• Split the cost of engineering and road construction equally between the city and property owners.
• The city pay 100% of the engineering, permitting and road construction costs.
Councilman Lenard Carlisle said if the city does nothing, nothing is going to happen. He asked Fernandez if the other owners are willing to pay any of the cost of the road?
Fernandez said the man who owns the nine lots said he is not willing to pay $10,000 (for the road construction) for each parcel.
Swaine said the city could levy a special assessment. “You can impose it, but whether you ever collect it is another question,” he said.
The discussion centered on splitting the estimated $100,000 cost among 20 lots with each property owner paying $5,000, but there are only five houses on the dirt road. The other 15 lots are assessed at only $700 so it would be cost prohibitive for the property owners trying to sell the lots.
The city’s proposed Curry Street project shows a cul-de-sac at the end of the street so city vehicles can turnaround to exit the street and a proposed location for a retention pond.
All the lots were purchased after the real estate debacle so theoretically everybody should have known this was a bad situation, it was noted by council.
Before making a decision, council directed staff to obtain an appraisal of the lots’ worth after improvements (the construction of a paved road) so they would be build-able lots.
The Curry Street houses and lots are located one block south of the intersection of MLK Boulevard and Cemetery Road.