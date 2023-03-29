LAKE PLACID — A small town backyard beekeeper reaches Master Beekeeper certification level and turns her hobby into a business.
Amanda Johnson is fairly new in the beekeeping business with only six years under her belt. Moving to Lake Placid from Geneva with her husband Chris who was offered a job at Duda Sodd Farm, Amanda was searching for "something fun to get into" and started with a couple hives as a hobby.
"Before I knew it, it blew up big," Johnson said. "I fell in love with them (bees) the more time I spent with them."
Johnson now has 20 hives and has earned her Master Beekeeper certification with the intent to go one last step to get her Master Craftsman Beekeeper certification. The master level is the highest level of beekeeping expertise and those individuals can educate others in the art of beekeeping. She has taught beekeeping classes at numerous schools, garden clubs and at other events. She has served as the president of the Heartland Beekeepers Association for the past three years and is a Highlands County Master Gardener.
She originally started beekeeping as a hobby and assisted local residents with swarm removals. Before she knew it, she was going out two to three times a week to relocate swarms of bees. Johnson established her beekeeping business called Beekept Apiaries.
Although she stays busy with relocating swarms of bees, she really enjoys the working with her own hives and extracting all the honey.
"It is so fulfilling to be a part of bringing food to your table and not just buy it at the store," Johnson said.
She started with the intent of just producing honey to give away as Christmas gifts to her family but now brings in around 100 pounds of honey off her hives. "Now, I have to sell it since there is so much," Johnson added.
With the increase of honey production also came the need for larger equipment. She was able to start off with a couple five-gallon food-grade buckets to strain the honey. The honey frame can rest on top of the bucket to drip down into it over time. She explained that this process can take several days. When she added more hives, her husband bought her a two-frame extractor that she can turn a handle and the honey flies off the frame from the centrifugal force.
Before placing the frame in the extractor, Johnson has to scrape off the capping wax which is the thin layer of new wax that bees build over the top of cured honey. Once she spins the frames in the extractor, she opens the spout at the bottom to pour the honey into a bucket with a spout on the bottom and a honey strainer screen on top to filer out the comb pieces, bug parts and other elements from the hive. Once it has drained through the strainer, the honey is ready to pour into a honey jar.
These honey jars are specially made for honey so that each jar holds one pound of the sweet substance. Jars are labeled to include the identification, weight and the statement that it was made in cottage food facility. She can sell directly under the Cottage Law but not to businesses that sell the product. She explained that takes a whole different type of certification under the Food and Drug Administration.
She extracts honey two or three times a year. Johnson finds that producing her own honey is much better than store bought products even if it does cost a little bit more.
"The value of honey is that you get it locally and you get the plant constituents from the local area," she claimed.
Clean up is a breeze for Johnson.
"I set everything outside and bees clean up the mess," she said. "In one day they will have it cleaned. They are good little workers."
She has even got her two smaller children, ages 5 and 7, involved in beekeeping. They have their own little beekeeping suits to help her around the hives.
Johnson encourages anyone interested in beekeeping to start off small. Before a beginner knows it, they will be bitten by the bug and buzzing in the business.