SEBRING – A customer testified how an angry Roosevelt Shavon Smith III repeatedly stabbed 7-Day Store owner Dharmik Patel in April 2020.
Smith, who is charged with second-degree murder in Patel’s death, argued Stand Your Ground self-defense on Friday afternoon with the help of his lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter.
The male witness, who had gone into Patel’s store to purchase lottery tickets, said Smith was behind him in line as Patel served customers from behind bullet-proof glass.
To be polite, the witness let Smith go first.
“I know it takes a good bit of time to punch lottery numbers in,” the witness said. “I didn’t want to be in a rush and forget a number.”
Smith asked Patel if he could check the balance on his debit card, but Patel told him he couldn’t do that. As a rule, store owners and cashiers can’t access that information.
Smith became angry when Patel refused his request.
“(Smith) was saying it was messed up that he couldn’t check his card, he got kind of upset,” the witness said. “He kept saying, ‘that’s messed up, you can’t check my card.’”
Patel ordered Smith from the store, which only angered Smith more, the witness said.
“Smith said, ‘I don’t have to go anywhere,’ he was mad,” the witness told prosecutor Richard Castillo from the stand. “I really wanted to get out of there, I was about to see what was about to happen. I heard Mr. Roosevelt say he wasn’t going anywhere.”
Patel can be seen on the video motioning from behind the glass for Smith to get out of his store. That’s when the witness, standing behind Smith, hears him say, “I’ll burn this mother — down.”
That’s when the witness abandoned the idea of buying lottery tickets.
“Once I went outside, I turned around and saw a fight inside,” he said. “I went back inside and they were in a little employee area behind a door. Roosevelt was in front of him; he was stabbing Mr. Patel with something in his hands. It was quick stabs; Mr. Patel was trying to fight him. I ran out.”
Castillo argued that Smith was breaking the law at the time of the confrontation, one mitigating factor in Stand Your Ground. “Mr. Smith was no longer in a place he was allowed to be. Mr. Patel had ordered him from his store.”
The prosecutor also said Smith was in the employee area, behind the bullet-proof barriers attacking the store owner. At the time of the knifing, Smith charged Patel, who was trapped against the wall in the kitchen. That makes Smith the attacker, Carter argued. “He can’t take a good swing,” Castillo said. “It’s not consistent with deadly force.”
Carter countered by arguing that Patel came out from behind bullet-proof glass with a bat to confront Smith, who was refusing to leave his store.
“We are asking the court for immunity,” Carter said. “Mr Patel chose to leave from behind the counter, with bulletproof glass and a bulletproof door and confronted Mr. Smith. He could have called law enforcement but instead he chose to go out and engage Mr. Smith.”
Dr. Vera Volnhik, Tenth Judicial Circuit assistant medical examiner, said the store owner suffered 21-22 stab wounds, all on the left side of his body. Some were three inches deep, and at least nine stab wounds were on his right shoulder and in the back. He was stabbed at least once in the skull and once in the back of the neck.
Smith is arguing immunity from prosecution based on Florida’s Stand Your Ground law, which allows individuals to use deadly force “if they reasonably believe that such force is necessary to prevent imminent death or great bodily harm to themself or another.”
When the video was played in court, Smith can be seen pushing through the door to the employee area and leaning into Patel’s face. Patel then swings a bat at Smith, who leaves the employee area but quickly returns and stabs Patel repeatedly. Patel grabs his bloody shoulder and stumbles out of camera view.
There were two eyewitnesses to the attack.
Dharmik Patel’s wife also took the stand and described how the couple – married since 1987 – worked the store together since buying it in 2006. She worked mornings and he worked evenings every day of the week.
“No one was allowed behind the counter except family members,” she told the court.
At times sad and other times nervous, Ms. Patel described how Highlands County Sheriff’s detectives came to the hospital to obtain the username and password of the store surveillance system.
Circuit Court Judge Angela Cowden will rule on Smith’s Stand Your Ground motion in the near future.