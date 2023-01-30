Smith

Roosevelt Shavon Smith III argues Stand Your Ground self-defense on Friday afternoon with the help of his lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter. Smith is charged with second-degree murder in the death of 7-Day Store owner Dharmik Patel in April 2020.

SEBRING – A customer testified how an angry Roosevelt Shavon Smith III repeatedly stabbed 7-Day Store owner Dharmik Patel in April 2020.

Smith, who is charged with second-degree murder in Patel’s death, argued Stand Your Ground self-defense on Friday afternoon with the help of his lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Bruce Carter.

