LAKE PLACID — Fifteen years ago, Ronnie Natalie became known as ‘Smokey.’ Well before food trucks became so popular, Smokey and his wife, Nellie, decided to do barbecue. So, they got themselves a big trailer and a smoker grill and went into business. Today, social media reviews rate Smokin’ Bear BBQ with 5 stars.
Ronnie Natalie has lived in the Lake Placid area all his life, currently living in Venus. At 58, he still enjoys what he does. And what he does is cook barbecued ribs, pork, chicken wings, and sausages in his trailer. He says he buys only quality meat and uses his own secret way of smoking them. His melt-in-your-mouth St. Louis ribs are slow-cooked for four hours.
By now some of you out there might be wondering where is this Smokin’ Bear trailer parked?
Well, it does move around a bit, but every Wednesday and Thursday you’ll find it up in the corner of Rodney’s Marathon, just south of Lake Placid. The address is 1445 U.S. 27. Look for the smoke coming out of the front of the trailer.
Chances are you might not see ‘Smokey’ at all. That’s because his wife, Nellie Natalie, is the one at the window when you order. ‘Smokey’ stays in front of the smoker doing what he loves – cooking. He also makes his own barbecue sauce just the way his dad taught him. All the side dishes are homemade as well.
If you miss the Smokin’ Bear BBQ trailer in Lake Placid, you can run up to the Lee’s Furniture parking lot in Sebring. They set up there on Fridays and Saturdays. Their phone number is 863-840-1863. You can call ahead so Nellie will have it ready for you.
Some of those rating comments say, “The smoked wings are the best!” – “The BBQ sauce is heavenly!” Just ask Wyatt Holmes, who is also born and raised in Lake Placid. He’s known about Smokin’ Bear BBQ since the beginning. He ranks the chicken #1. But he also orders the pork ribs and the beans at least a couple times a month.
When you see the large ‘Open’ flag and the BBQ banner flying in front of the Smokin’ Bear food trailer, you’ll know Ronnie and Nellie Natalie are ready to serve up their ‘heavenly’ barbecue.